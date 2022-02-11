Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

No 10 PR chief Guto Harri deletes tweet backing criticism of Boris Johnson

11 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
Boris Johnson. Picture by Cancillería Argentina (CC BY 2.0). Guto Harri. Photo GB News.

No 10 PR chief Guto Harri has deleted a tweet which backed criticism of Boris Johnson.

In an apparent social media slip up, the Downing Street Director of Communications, retweeted a comment on John Major’s withering criticism of his new boss last night.

The former Conservative Prime Minister said the UK’s reputation was “being shredded” by Boris Johnson.

He also said Boris Johnson and his officials “broke lockdown laws” over parties held in Downing Street. The Prime Minister has denied the claim.

Major came under fire from allies of Johnson for making the comments.

Lobbyist Gavin Devine came to the defence of Major, tweeting: “Johnson acolytes out in force dismissing what John Major has said because of who he is without even vaguely trying to pretend that anything he said is untrue. That’s the state of where we are now.”

The post was then retweeted by Guto Harri, who went on to hastily delete it shortly thereafter.

Guto Harri retweet

Rhys Jones
Rhys Jones
2 hours ago

You’ve missed the bit where he changes his twitter bio to ‘not tweeting’. Utterly incredible.

