No bids from Wales for location of new ‘levelling up’ Great British Railways HQ

Wales is already out of the running for the location of the new Great British Railways HQ, despite 42 locations in England and Scotland being chosen as potential sites.

Great British Railways is the UK Government-owned body that will oversee rail transport in Great Britain from next year.

In February, locations across the country with strong historical links to the railway were encouraged to make the case for why they should be the new home of Great British Railways.

The deadline for expressions of interest passed on Wednesday 16 March, with applications received from England and Scotland – but not Wales.

The Great British Railways Transition Team said the applications were “spread across the nations and regions,” despite only two nations showing an interest.

The team which is leading the design of the future Great British Railways will now review each expression of interest as part of a rigorous assessment process before publishing a shortlist in May.

The public will then have their say with an online vote forming part of the criteria to help identify the new HQ. The winner will be revealed this summer.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said: “It is brilliant to see so many places across the country come forward to be the new home of Great British Railways.

“All the entries show just how proud we should be as a nation of our long railway history.

“Now it’s full steam ahead with building a short list for the public vote, as we unlock all the energy and enthusiasm British people have for trains, to find the home of GBR.”

The UK Government announced in February that as part of their commitment to ‘level-up’ the UK, the new Great British Railways Headquarters will be based outside of London.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

