No Covid restrictions in Wales from Monday onwards – for the first time in over two years

Wales will have no Covid restrictions on Monday – for the first time since March 2020.

The First Minister is expected to confirm tomorrow that the few last remaining coronavirus regulations will be removed from 30 May.

The only settings which still have rules are social care, where masks are still needed.

Workplaces were allowed to drop Covid precautions on 18 April. Most regulations were scrapped on 28 March, with the legal requirement to self-isolate turned to guidance only.

Mark Drakeford will announce the outcome of the latest three-weekly review of regulations in a press conference at midday tomorrow.

He is expected to say that over the last three weeks the public health situation has continued to improve and the number of Covid-19-related patients in hospital is gradually falling, although the NHS continues to experience emergency and pandemic pressures.

The Welsh Government will continue to recommend people take simple steps to protect their health – including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

