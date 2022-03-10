No drop off in Welsh independence support despite YesCymru troubles, poll suggests

There has been no drop off in support for Welsh independence despite the troubles of the national movement over the past year, a new poll suggests.

The latest YouGov poll for Welsh independence projects that 21% would vote for independence while 53% would oppose. That compares with 22% in support and 54% against in the last Welsh independence poll in April of 2021.

The poll results by YouGov come after a year of upheaval in the Welsh independence movement. The polling company quizzed 1086 Adults in Wales between 25th February and 1st March 2022.

Last August the remaining members of the central committee of YesCymru resigned. It followed a period of turmoil within the organisation, with a number of other resignations, including that of former Chair, Sion Jobbins.

But in December YesCymru members voted to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group. 80% or 2717 voted in favour of the motion, and just 489 against.

A new National Governing Body was then elected in January.

In a statementlast month, the new National Governing Body said they had “now started our work”.

