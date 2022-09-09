No fracking for Wales, promise by First Minister Mark Drakeford
Wales will not be following England in allowing the fracking of shale gas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced yesterday, September 8, that fracking for shale gas would recommence in England.
Speaking in Cardiff yesterday, September 8, First Minister Mark Drakeford stressed that Wales would not follow Prime Minister Liz Truss’s announcement that a ban on fracking will be lifted.
He said the Welsh Government would focus on renewable energy.
“Just for the sake of clarity to say that there will be no fracking available here in Wales; a way to create energy security for the future is to invest in renewable energy, in which Wales has such abundance, in that way we would not only create a secure supply affordable energy but we would do so in a way that was making a contribution to, and not in contradiction, of a climate crisis.”
Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government would be drawing together a package of support for people in Wales during the current energy bills crisis, but stressed “the major levers remained in the hands of the UK Government”.
Following the Prime Minister’s energy cap announcement, he hit out at Liz Truss’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on energy companies, saying it will load the debt onto our children.
The Prime Minister’s two-year plan paid for by tens of billions of pounds of borrowing will save the typical household around £1,000 from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.
Fracking moratorium
There has been a moratorium on fracking in Wales since 2015.
Licensing powers transferred to Wales in 2018, and at COP26 the Welsh Government signed up to the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance to reject fracking or any new hydrocarbon developments.
However, the-then Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, Greg Hands, hinted in March that the UK Government may not respect the Welsh Government’s opinion on the matter if the ban on fracking was lifted.
The “idiotic” decision to grant Wales and Scotland devolution is partly to blame for the UK’s energy crisis because the Welsh and Scottish governments banned fracking, one of the Daily Mail’s regular columnists has previously claimed.
