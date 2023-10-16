Support our Nation today - please donate here
No harm to education provision from 20mph limits, say council

16 Oct 2023 2 minute read
Bruce SinclairLocal Democracy Reporter

A local authority has insisted the new 20mph default speed limit has not harmed education provision in the area despite fears being raised by one councillor.

Newport and Dinas Independent Group councillor Huw Murphy warned that the speed reduction would harm children’s education due to longer journey times to and from school.

A submitted question by Cllr Murphy, heard at the October 12 meeting of the county council, asked: “Can the Cabinet Lead for Education [Cllr Guy Woodham] please inform councillors and residents of Pembrokeshire what impact the recent implementation of the new 20mph speed limit has had on the delivery of education within Pembrokeshire?”

The submitted question went on to say: “The change in legislation will probably be more keenly felt in secondary schools and rural schools due to likely longer journey times, with pupils either having to catch bus transport earlier (on many occasions in dark weather) and arrive home later or alternatively the school teaching day will be reduced to avoid pupils catching bus transport earlier in the day and arriving home later in the afternoon.

“The new 20mph speed limit will inevitably have a consequence on education in Pembrokeshire, be it reduced teaching times or a longer day for pupils due to increased travelling times.”

Transport

Responding, Cllr Woodham said: “To date, there is no impact on the delivery of education across the county of Pembrokeshire.

“The school day has not been affected or altered; our school transport team have not been made aware of any significant impact on the journey times to schools from drivers or operators following the introduction of the 20mph speed limits.”

Cllr Murphy, responding, said he just wanted it confirmed that pupils’ education would not be compromised, adding: “It’s incumbent that teaching time is not lost.”

