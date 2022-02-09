No money for Wales from UK Government’s energy cost rebate for England, First Minister says
The First Minister has said that Wales has been told it will receive no new money as a result of the UK Government’s plan for an energy costs rebate in England.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week announced the rebate for residents in band A-D properties in England, after the energy price cap was hiked.
He said at the time that devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would receive around £565 million of Barnett funding as a result of the Council Tax Energy Rebate in England.
But Mark Drakeford today said that this was not the case.
“Last week the Treasury said Wales would receive £175m from its English council tax rebate plan,” he said.
“Just as we’re finalising our plans to tackle the cost of living crisis, we’ve learned there’s no extra money for Wales.
“We will continue to work to support those who need it the most.”
The UK Government have denied the claim, saying that Wales will receive £180m under the Barnett Formula.
1/ The Welsh Government will receive £180m of Barnett consequentials as a result of the Council Tax rebate announced by the Chancellor. https://t.co/EAYtXCPr4N
— Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) February 9, 2022
Wales usually gets its population share of any money spent in England only by the UK Government.
‘Revise’
Scottish Cabinet Secretary Kate Forbes said that Wales’ predicament “echoes the position for Scotland”.
“Nevertheless, we will honour our commitment to allocate £290m to deal with the cost of living crisis in Scotland, with details announced tomorrow,” she said.
“It will require us to revise the latest budget position I set out to the Scottish Parliament last week.”
Last week the energy regulator Ofcom announced that the price cap will rise by £693, with average bills climbing to £1,971.
Welsh Conservatives had called on the Welsh Government to use any money received to fund a similar programme in Wales.
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, Andrew RT Davies, said: “As the British economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, we must confront the global inflationary pressures caused by the world economy coming swiftly back to life.”
“With Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay set to receive £175m as a result of the Chancellor’s action plan, it’s vital they use this money immediately to fund tax rebates and create a discretionary fund for local authorities to use on households who do not meet the criteria.”
On the one hand: propaganda books about the Queen who lives in fabulous luxury and opulence partly funded by people in Cymru, to strengthen the bonds of “The Union”.
On the other hand: “No money for the Welsh. Pay for our train track that has destroyed a great swathe of the countryside in England.”
The Union is for the benefit of The English Establishment. Cymru must be a free nation and country.
And yet M.D. still clings to the idea that the ‘Union’ can be fixed – despite all the evidence and evidence of spite
I have a feeling that his faith in that is being tested.
The Tories have been SCREAMING about this money today. Insisting it be allocated and that all of Wales do as England does. No mention by them that the money is a lie.
Again we see this undemocratic feather England’s nest Tory idiocracy shake their magic money forest whilst short-changing Wales, again like with HS2 consequential. And today we witnessed the unedifying spectacle at PMQs our Welsh Conservative MPs attack Wales like the treacherous little England sellouts that they are. Who purposely ignored, laughed even , at the news released of another party attended by Boris in 2020 that was not part of Sue Grey’s inquiry showing him and his staff , one with tinsel around his neck with nibbles & Champagne on the table. No doubt the Covid dead are rolling in… Read more »
Ofgem is the energy regulator, not Ofcom, which is the communications regulator.
What the actual F is Davies on about ? There is no recovery that anyone can see, not for normal people.
