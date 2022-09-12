No rebellious Scots in new official version of God Save the King sung by Katherine Jenkins

Any reference to ‘rebellious Scots to crush’ has been removed in the official version of the new UK national anthem ‘God Save the King’, first sung by Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins.

The new version of the anthem, the words of which have been posted on the website of the Royal Family under the heading “The words of the National Anthem are as follows” only includes two verses and removes any controversial sections.

Katherine Jenkins, who was invited to become the first to officially record the new version of the anthem, told the Telegraph newspaper that she wasn’t sure “what the official state of play is regarding the lost verses”. She added that throughout her entire career she has never once sung those words.

There have been a few extra changes to the anthem, with the penultimate line changed from ‘To sing with heart and voice’ to ‘With heart and voice to sing’ so that it rhymed with the last line, ‘God Save the King.’

Katherine Jenkins said that she had received a call on Friday morning from the BBC asking if she would be the first person to sing God Save the King, to be broadcast on Radio 4 that afternoon.

The changed lyrics did however present a challenge.

“I ran it through in my head before I went to sing it so that I would think it, because naturally you would sing ‘her’,” she told the Telegraph. “You know, this is a song I have sung hundreds and hundreds of times, so it did require concentration.

She added: “I think people are feeling incredibly emotional. And I think they’re also feeling very proud of the Queen and her life’s work. I think people just want to honour that in the most respectful way.”

