No scheduled events for Eluned Morgan’s ‘listen to Wales’ summer tour

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Government has clarified that Eluned Morgan’s “listen to Wales” summer engagement programme does not actually entail any pre-advertised events at which people can turn up to ask her questions or put points to her.

Recently the new First Minister said: “I want to lead a Wales where everyone’s voice is heard, and everyone gets a chance to contribute. That’s why this summer, I am spending time out in all parts of Wales — listening to you about your priorities for the future.”

In a video posted to social media, Baroness Morgan said: “Hi, I’m Eluned Morgan. I’m the First Minister of Wales and the leader of the Labour Party in Wales. Tonight we’ve had the first of our engagement programmes – our formal engagement programmes – with the public.

“We’ve been doing some of this in shows up and down the country already and tonight we’ve had a really intensive discussion with some members of the public about what their priorities are.

“So we’re going to be doing this all over Wales over the next few weeks – listening to you to hear what you’ve got to say about what our priorities should be in the Welsh Government. So please get involved – let us know what our priorities should be, because that will help us to shape what the future of government will be in Wales.”

Questions

Based on what they had read about the First Minister’s “listening” tour, a number of Nation.Cymru readers contacted us to get information about the times and places where they could meet her, ask her questions and express their views to her.

We asked the Welsh Government for a list of dates and venues, but were told by a spokesperson: “There isn’t a schedule as such – just that the FM (as FM and as Welsh Labour leader) is using every opportunity to get out and about and meet people and seek out / listen to their views (eg Pembrokeshire Show, Pontypridd market – town centre, Eisteddfod, supply chain businesses in Port Talbot etc).”

Former Bridgend council Labour leader Jeff Jones, one of the Nation.Cymru readers interested in finding out when Baroness Morgan would be available, said: “This seems more like a PR stunt than an organised attempt to find out what people in Wales are really thinking and what priorities they would like to see the Welsh Government pursue. It sounds a bit random – like going into a pub in Canton and chatting to whoever happens to be there over a drink.

“If it’s a genuine exercise, there should surely be a report produced so that Members of the Senedd and the public can debate the points made.”

Fact-finding

It’s not the first time Baroness Morgan has engaged in a fact-finding exercise aimed at coming up with ideas that could be implemented by the Welsh Government. Shortly after being elected as a regional MS for Mid and West Wales in 2016, she assembled a small group of people to devise ideas that could benefit rural Wales.

In 2017 she unveiled what was called the Rural Wales: Time to Meet the Challenge 2025 report insisting it was a blueprint that could transform Wales’ rural economy.

The plan identified a range of measures, including improvements to superfast broadband, using procurement to boost Welsh farming, improving the skills of local people, ensuring adequate housing was available and making improvements to the road infrastructure.

Other ideas included converting disused village halls and schools into centres where Chinese nationals could learn English, and turning rural Wales into the world capital of shepherd’s pie. One idea that it is understood didn’t make the final cut was marketing Wales as a centre for game bird shooting.

The ideas came from the specially created Rural Economic Forum, which was chaired by Eluned Morgan and included Aberystwyth-based businesswoman Sue Balsom and Aberystwyth University’s then vice chancellor Professor Elizabeth Treasure.

Launching the report, Baroness Morgan said: “This is a ‘Made in rural Wales’ plan created out of the frustrations and aspirations of our rural communities.

“At its heart is an emphasis on a more coordinated approach to economic development in the region.

“Brexit and continued UK Government austerity are both catalysts for why now is the right time to think differently about rural Wales.

“We propose it is the private sector, backed by the ambition of local councils and the Welsh Government, which drives prosperity as we seek to address the spectrum of challenges affecting Ceredigion and rural Wales.”

