No timescales for reconstruction of bridge toppled by storm

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Preliminary work to repair a storm damaged-bridge could begin within weeks – but timescales and full funding for the reconstruction are yet to be provided by Welsh Government.

Llanerch Bridge collapsed nearly four years ago into the River Clwyd in January 2021 when Storm Christoph caused widespread regional flooding.

But the bridge, linking Trefnant and Tremeirchion, is yet to be replaced, meaning residents face a seven-mile diversion when travelling between villages.

“Vital link”

But despite residents facing inconvenience, loss of time, and increased fuel bills, not to mention extra delivery charges and prescription costs, the bridge is yet to be repaired.

The bridge was also used as a popular link to come off the A55 when travelling to Denbigh.

Cllr Chris Evans says it is about time the bridge is reconstructed.

“This issue with Llanerch Bridge is now coming up to being four years old at the beginning of 2025,” said Cllr Evans.

“This link is a much-needed road in my ward. The closure of this vital link has had a significant impact on our community, affecting local travel, businesses, and access to essential services.

“The lack of movement on the reconstruction of Llanerch Bridge has become a pressing concern for residents and stakeholders in Denbighshire. With the Labour-led government and the Labour-led Senedd now in place, there is a great opportunity to prioritise this much-needed infrastructure project.”

He added: “The reconstruction of Llanerch Bridge is not only essential for restoring connectivity but also for ensuring the safety and economic vitality of our region.”

Welsh Government

A spokesman for Welsh Government commented: “Denbighshire County Council have been awarded £750,000 in 2024-25 from the Resilient Road Fund to take forward design work on a replacement to Llanerch Bridge.”

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said the rebuild was ‘complex’.

“Denbighshire County Council continues to work closely with the designers to agree options for the new bridge,” he said.

“The project is complex as it requires agreement with third parties who have an important contribution to make in terms of its construction. Hopefully these agreements can be concluded shortly.”

He added: “It is also anticipated that ground investigation work on the site will commence within the next few weeks too. Funding has been given for this phase of the work by Welsh Government, but the long-term funding of the construction is still to be sought so timescales for this are not yet defined.”

