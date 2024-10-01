No Welsh Government support to save landmark heritage building

Emily Price

The Welsh Government will not be providing financial support for landmark heritage building Llancaiach Fawr which is set to close due to a lack of funding.

The semi-fortified Tudor manor house on the outskirts of the village of Nelson will lose its £485,000 a year subsidy as Caerphilly Council struggles to balance its budget.

The museum has been restored and furnished as it would have been in 1645.

Visitors can step back in time as actors in 17th Century costume offer a window into the life of the Pritchard family who once lived there.

Last week, Caerphilly Council voted to close Llancaiach Fawr – a decision that has caused anger and sadness in the local community.

The authority is also preparing to make a decision on whether to close Blackwood Miners’ Institute too.

Iconic

South Wales East Senedd Member Delyth Jewell has been leading calls to save the two iconic Welsh buildings.

During FMQs on Tuesday (October 1), she made a plea to Eluned Morgan to intervene and provide “urgent assistance” to Llancaiach Fawr.

But the First Minister said there are no current funding streams available and Cadw – the government’s historic environment service – cannot help because of funding constraints.

‘Living museum’

She said: “I do think Llancaiach Fawr is a wonderful place. It’s a great way to learn about history and the arts, and truly is a living museum.

“But the management and funding are matters for Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“There are no current revenue grant programmes running that could be used to assist the authority.

“You will all be aware of the financial constraints we’re under as a Government, which means that I’m afraid Cadw will not be able to help run such a venue, simply because the money isn’t there.”

Speaking after FMQ’s, Ms Jewell said: “Last week, Caerphilly Council voted to close Llancaiach Fawr. The decision has caused anger and sadness.

“Because Llancaiach Fawr is so much more than a building – it provides a living link with our area’s past, it’s a place of magic for children, and a hub for a community that is bitterly used to having things taken away.

“Why should culture be the preserve of only areas that are rich? I asked the First Minister to offer assistance, either directly or through CADW, to ensure Llancaiach Fawr does not close its doors, and staff are retained.

“A decision on whether to close Blackwood Miners is still pending. The staff there are desperately worried too. And that venue is yet another place of pride, and deep memory.

“I called for urgent assistance to be provided for both venues, most urgently for Llancaiach Fawr. These places are treasures for our community. We will all be poorer if we lose them.”

