Non-Welsh speaker appointed as Wales’ BBC Board member for first time in 60 years

Martin Shipton

A row has blown up over the appointment of a new BBC board member for Wales who cannot speak Welsh.

The appointment of businessman Michael Plaut is the first time for nearly 60 years that a non-Welsh speaker will have held such a role on the BBC’s governance body.

In his book Broadcasting and the BBC in Wales, the historian John Davies wrote about how the last non-Welsh speaker to be appointed as Wales governor for the BBC was Rachel Jones, a Conservative from Brecon, who held the post from 1960 to 1965.

The wife of the Dean of Brecon, she had lived mostly in Australia. When she was appointed all members of the Broadcasting Council for Wales bar one announced it was unacceptable, and three resigned in protest.

Political appointment

It has also been alleged that his arrival amounts to a political appointment, with the Privy Council having approved it on Wednesday May 22 – the day before the general election was called.

Mr Plaut has been appointed for a four year term from June 1 2024 to 31 May 2028. A statement issued by the UK Government’s Department of Culture Media and Sport said: “Michael is a Welsh business leader with extensive executive and non-executive leadership experience in the commercial and non-profit sectors.

He has advised governments in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay on the Welsh economy and Welsh business. Michael has appeared regularly in the media commenting on business and economic issues pertaining to Wales. A global exporter, Michael is widely travelled and brings an international perspective.

“He is a former Chair of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Wales, he is Chair of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and a Governor of the University of South Wales. Michael was born and brought up in Wales. He started his career as an investment banker in London before returning to Wales to lead a Wales based company. He was awarded an OBE for services to business and entrepreneurship. By invitation of the Secretary of State for Wales, he chaired Building a More Prosperous Wales, a report for the UK Government on the Welsh economy. Michael lives and works in Wales.”

The statement added: “The base fee for all BBC non-executive directors is £33,000 per annum. A committee chair fee of £5,000 is paid on top of the base fee for chairing one of the permanent committees of the Board.

“This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

“Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Michael Plaut OBE has not declared any significant political activity.”

‘Thrilled’

BBC Chair Samir Shah said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Michael Plaut to the board. His experience across business, governance and the arts in Wales will make him a valuable addition, and I look forward to working with him.”

The BBC Board consists of 14 members, including the Chair. Four non-executive members are appointed by the UK Government to represent each of the nations of the UK.

The BBC appoints a further five non-executive members and the four BBC executives including the BBC Director-General, Tim Davie.

The board is responsible for ensuring the BBC fulfils its mission and public purposes as set out in the Charter. This includes setting the strategic direction for the BBC; the creative remit; budgets for UK public services and the World Service; a framework to assess performance; standards for editorial and creative output and services; a framework for handling complaints; a policy on the distribution of UK public services; and a strategy and governance arrangements for the BBC’s commercial activities.

The board also considers any proposals for material changes to UK public services or trading activities and commercial activities.”

Outspoken

In the past Mr Plaut has made outspoken criticisms of the Welsh Government from a right wing perspective. In 2021 he told the Daily Telegraph: “Wales has to stop depending on England to ‘bail us out’.” He said that the decision not to continue with the project to build the M4 relief road in Newport showed that there was no desire within the Welsh Government to ensure that Wales could pay its own way.

“We’re not heading in the right direction if we want to build a prosperous future for the nation,” he said. “At the moment, Wales is becoming less and less attractive as a destination to either run a business or to relocate a business.

“For many years, Wales hasn’t stood on its own two feet, economically. So business has become irrelevant to the politicians in Wales.

“We can’t rely on money from England. If you look at the Welsh budget, Wales spends far more than we get. We can’t continue expecting England to bail us out.

“It’s just an attitude change to actually welcome business. To not see business as the enemy, but to see business as the answer to producing a prosperous future.”

There appeared to be a discrepancy between statements issued by the Welsh Government and the UK Government.

‘Strong knowledge’

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are part of the advisor assessment panel. Applicants for the role of Wales board member must be able to demonstrate a strong knowledge of the culture, characteristics and affairs of the people of Wales; an understanding of views of audiences and public opinion in Wales; an understanding of media production in Wales in both the Welsh and English languages, as well as the ability to bring an external perspective to the BBC’s partnerships in Wales, including with the Welsh language broadcaster S4C.”

Yet the DCMS said: “Mr Plaut was found appointable for the role by an Advisory Assessment Panel, including an Independent Panel Member and representative from the Welsh Government. The role specification did not specify Welsh language skills.”

A source in the Welsh broadcasting industry said: “This appointment is an insult to Wales. It is appalling that it was slipped through just before a general election was called. It seems clear from the criteria for the role that the person to be appointed should be a Welsh speaker. Much of the output of BBC Wales is in the Welsh language, for Radio Cymru and S4C. How can a non-Welsh speaker have an understanding of Welsh language production if they can’t speak Welsh?

“It also seems clear that the present UK Government wanted to appoint someone sympathetic to their view of the world before a general election they are expected to lose.”

Another source suggested that the advisory panel had put forward two “appointable” candidates, but that one had dropped out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

