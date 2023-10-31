North Wales cancer support centre gets green light

Planning permission has been granted for a new cancer support centre in north Wales.

The new unit will be completely commissioned, designed and funded by the Steve Morgan Foundation and will be built in the grounds of Glan Clwyd Hospital, home of the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

The centre, run by the cancer support charity Maggie’s, will provide free practical, psychological and emotional support for people with cancer, as well as their family and friends, from across the whole region.

North Wales sees 4,800 people newly diagnosed with cancer every year. It is hoped the centre will open in 2025.

Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive at Maggie’s said: “We are delighted to have been granted planning permission for our centre in North Wales.

“Without the Steve Morgan Foundation’s incredibly generous support in commissioning, designing, building and funding we wouldn’t have been able to bring Maggie’s to North Wales and for that I am so grateful.

“The Steve Morgan Foundation has committed to building three new Maggie’s centres – including the one in north Wales – which is a truly phenomenal act of philanthropy.

“I am greatly looking forward to working closely once again with the Steve Morgan Foundation, and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, to ensure the people of North Wales have the support which has already been making such a difference to people’s lives in other parts of Wales for 12 years.”

£3 millon

The Steve Morgan Foundation provided £3m to build the centre in north Wales and has already commissioned, designed, built and funded Maggie’s Wirral, which officially opened in the grounds of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in September 2021. In 2022 it received 18,640 visits, including 11,025 people with cancer and 5,816 carers.

A third Maggie’s centre in Liverpool, to be built within the grounds of the New Royal Liverpool Hospital next to the new Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, is also in the development stages thanks to the Steve Morgan Foundation.

The Foundation was founded in 2001 by Liverpool businessman and philanthropist, Steve Morgan CBE and provides funding, support, expertise to charities and organisations working across a range of areas including poverty, homelessness, health and wellbeing, and education and training.

Born in Liverpool, at the age of 21 Mr Morgan established Redrow, which grew to be one of the UK’s most successful housebuilders.

Liam Eaglestone, CEO of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be helping Maggie’s bring its vital cancer support to the people of North Wales, ensuring they will have the warm, welcoming and free expert support of a Maggie’s centre right on their doorstep.

“Our collaboration with Maggie’s is one of the strongest examples of our philosophy of ‘disruptive philanthropy’. It highlights the Foundation’s ability to ‘give’ well, by harnessing our expertise, practical support and commercial experience to maximise the impact of our financial support.”

Important development

Adele Gittoes, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Interim Executive Director of Operations, said: “I am delighted planning permission has been granted for this really important development.

“Working alongside the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, also based at Glan Clwyd Hospital, this will extend and enhance the support for people with cancer and their families.

“I also want to give my thanks to the Steve Morgan Foundation for its generous funding of what I’m sure will be a fabulous and highly valued facility.”

Maggie’s North Wales, expected to open in 2025, will be the third in Wales. Maggie’s in Swansea opened in 2011 followed by Maggie’s Cardiff in 2019.

These two centres supported people with cancer, as well as family and friends, more than 16,000 times in 2021.

