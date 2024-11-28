North Wales church launches fundraiser to save famous medieval roof

An urgent worldwide fundraising appeal has been launched to save the historic roof of a north Wales church.

St Collen’s Church in Llangollen is famous for its medieval roof which is at risk of decay and possible loss.

The parish church has put out a call to the community for help with repair and conservation after being told that Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, is unable to contribute.

The church itself is one of Wales’ cherished historical treasures and its magnificent

medieval hammer-beam roof dating back to the 16th century is acknowledged as a

masterpiece of craftsmanship.

Yet concerned church officials say this architectural gem, visited and enjoyed by

hundreds of people from across the world every year, faces a critical moment as it is

in urgent need of conservation.

Decay

Suzanne Evans is leading the Genesis Project which is currently overseeing the re-

ordering of St Collen’s to make it fit to meet the needs of the 21st century,

She said: “Without prompt attention the roof is at serious risk of decay and we risk losing an irreplaceable piece of Welsh history that has weathered many centuries.

“The roof at St Collen’s is no ordinary structure. It is an extraordinary testament to

the skill and vision of our ancestors.

“Its timber beams have watched over centuries of Welsh tradition and storytelling, and have housed the bardic voices of our past.

“With its hammer-beam architecture—a technique popular during the medieval

period and seen in few places across Wales—the roof is as much a monument to our

cultural identity as it is an architectural wonder.”

Heritage

The church has launched an online fundraiser to rally support to save the building for future generations by stabilise and restoring the structure, ensuring it remains a fixture of Welsh heritage for centuries to come.

The appeal calls upon the people of Wales, heritage enthusiasts, and supporters

worldwide to step forward and help safeguard a piece of history.

The Just Giving page has a target of £20,000

Suzanne added: “Each beam and carved detail echoes the lore of our forebears, standing as a symbol of community, resilience and the artistic heritage that has defined

Wales.

“But now the beauty and history of this roof are at risk. Years of exposure have

weakened its timbers, and urgent conservation is required to prevent irreversible

damage.

“The cost of preserving this heritage is beyond the means of the church’s current

resources, and Cadw has confirmed that they are unable to contribute to the

essential funding needed to preserve it.

“This is a unique opportunity to unite for our shared past, to protect the spirit of the

bardic tradition, and to secure a lasting legacy for our nation.

“Every contribution, however small, will bring us closer to preserving St Collen’s. Let

us come together to restore, protect, and celebrate this invaluable link to our cultural

identity.”

