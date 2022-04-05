North Wales Fire and Rescue Service launches new recruitment drive

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A new recruitment drive is set to be launched later this month to sign up full-time firefighters across the north of Wales.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has announced registration for online applications will open at noon on Friday, April 22 and close at midday on Tuesday, April 22.

The region’s fire service originally intended to appoint people to the roles in September last year.

However, the plans were placed on hold, which the area’s chief fire officer blamed on having “limited resources to recruit and train firefighters”.

Ahead of the latest recruitment window, the service’s head of operations Anthony Jones said it was looking to attract applicants from a variety of backgrounds.

Online registration

He said: “Right now, we’re preparing to launch a new recruitment drive for full-time firefighters – and this recruitment window will be open for online registrations over a period of five days.

“We’re looking for people to join our team. We believe there is no such thing as a typical firefighter and applications from all backgrounds are encouraged.

“The fire and rescue service has changed considerably over the last few years and the firefighter role has adapted to reflect this and to meet the demands of the local community.

“We recruit based on merit and ability, so regardless of your gender identity or your ethnicity, if you think you have what it takes, keep an eye on our website and social media for updates on the recruitment process.”

Mr Jones said firefighters need to be able to communicate with various groups within local communities, especially those considered to be “at risk”, such as children and the elderly.

As well as responding to fires and other incidents, successful applicants will be expected to undertake a preventative role, including carrying out home visits to ensure residents know how to keep themselves safe from fire.

Mr Jones added: “The role of a modern-day firefighter is varied, challenging and immensely rewarding and we recently held taster days at Rhyl Fire Station because for such a diverse role we need a diverse workforce which reflects the communities we serve.

“We’re therefore especially keen to encourage applications from under-represented groups, which currently include women and people from LGBTQ+, black and ethnic minorities.

“We’re also looking for Welsh speakers and learners as we want to deliver a first-class service to all our communities.”

Anyone who requires additional information is advised to visit the service’s social media pages or its website.

