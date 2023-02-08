North Wales firm gives staff the right to work from home

A north Wales technology firm has launched a new flexible working policy which includes the right for staff to work from home.

Bangor-based ETL manages data for global companies such as Honda and Jaguar Land Rover and has introduced a new policy on working hours and location called Flex.

Company Director Chris Griffin said: “Our staff can structure their work around their individual circumstances helping them to create a more balanced life.”

The Flex policy has been launched after a successful six month trial and staff can choose to work from the company’s Parc Menai office, or from their home, or even a mix of both.

Staff can also choose flexible start and finish times are allowed to take a break from the working day to fulfil caring responsibilities, such as doing the school run.

Chris Griffin said: “After carrying out research among our employees, we found that flexibility is the key to keeping our employees happy

“Our staff want to be able to mould their working hours and location to suit their own lifestyles.

“Working from home during the pandemic showed that we can work as a strong team from different locations.”

The company is planning a series of activities to maintain close ties between the teams such as paddleboarding, summer picnics and breaking out of an escape room.

Representative on the ETL board, Jane Steen said: “Now that we have flexible working conditions, I can finish early in summer to go walking, or work from home in winter to reduce my commuting time.

“On the other hand, some of us appreciate going into the office to enjoy the free central heating! It’s great to have these options and it also helps with our carbon footprint.”

