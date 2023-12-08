North Wales households urged to seek up to £1,500 in energy support this winter

An MS has urged households in north Wales to find out if they are entitled to up yo £1,500 of additional support with energy costs this winter.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, has pointed to grants for energy customers who are in debt, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The Plaid Cymru politician sponsored an event in the Senedd, in which he and other Senedd Members met with representatives from British Gas and its parent company Centrica to discuss the help and support available to households.

The supplier has committed €100 million to help consumers since the start of the energy crisis

The British Gas Energy Support Fund, and the Individuals and Families Fund provide grants of up to £1,500 to thousands of energy customers with debt.

In addition, the British Gas Energy Trust delivers millions in grants, energy efficiency measures, fuel vouchers and advice to all energy consumers.

Residents don’t need to be a British Gas customer to seek support from the British Gas Energy Trust.

Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “Many households across North Wales are facing a tough winter as gas and electricity prices remain stubbornly high.

“Rampant inflation means that prices have gone up across the board and this has forced people into debt which has left many struggling to pay their bills.

“While it’s true that the energy price cap has recently been lowered, prices are still very high and the cost of living crisis continues to impact many households.

“I want to make sure people know about the support available to help them. I strongly encourage anyone who is struggling to speak to their energy supplier and with organisations such as the British Gas Energy Trust.

“One thing I want to emphasise is that you don’t have to be a British Gas customer to receive support from the British Gas Energy Trust.”

British Gas engineer Richard Williams said: “As engineers visiting customer homes, we know households are facing tough times.

“There is help available and people should contact their energy supplier to make sure they’re receiving support – whether that is being added to the Priority Services Register or accessing grants, like those available through the British Gas Energy Trust.

Jessica Taplin, Chief Executive of British Gas Energy Trust said: “We understand how lost you can feel if you’re struggling with debt.

“The Trust’s supports funds were set up to respond to the increasing cost of living. Through the funds, thousands of eligible customers with fuel debt of up to £1,500 have been awarded grants to pay off their debt.”

