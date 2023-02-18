North Wales MS welcomes decision to scrap ‘environmentally destructive’ Red Route plan

A North Wales MS has welcomed the decision by the Welsh Government to scrap its plan to build the “environmentally destructive” Flintshire Red Route road.

Llyr Gruffydd, has hailed the “victory” for local campaigners who fought against the building of the A55-A548 dual-carriageway, which would have destroyed Leadbrook Woods and meadows in Flintshire.

The Plaid Cymru Senedd member also criticised the Welsh Government for failing to provide “adequate provision for public transport” and other sustainable transport interventions that would help take pressure off existing roads.

The North Wales Wildlife Trust wrote the First Minister Mark Drakeford, and then Transport Minister, Ken Skates, back in 2020, urging them to rethink the proposal.

Iolo Williams

In an open letter, which was signed by naturalist and TV presenter, Iolo Williams, they warned that the project, which was estimated to cost £300 million would “destroy massive areas of our precious farmland, including an award-winning organic farm”.

The campaigners, who were supported at the time by Mr Gruffydd, also said the dual carriageway would “destroy our homes and communities and cause irreparable damage to our wildlife and landscape heritage.”

In response to the decision to scrap the proposal, Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “I welcome the confirmation by the Welsh Government that the scheme will not go ahead.

“It would have been the largest new road proposal in Wales, bringing with it huge environmental damage such as significantly increasing road pollution and destroying Leadbrook Woods and meadows in Flintshire.

“The decision to scrap the project is a significant victory for all of us who have campaigned for a different approach.

“It should be stressed however that this U-turn by the Welsh Government, although welcome, is not sufficient on its own. We now need to see alternative plans to invest significantly in sustainable travel options, including better provision for public transport, to help take pressure off existing roads. So far the Government has failed to do that.

“Just a fraction of the £300m cost of the red route would completely transform public transport in the area and our focus must now be on securing investment into more sustainable alternatives.”

Catastrophe

He added: “The UN General Secretary recently warned that unless we act decisively now we all face a ‘climate catastrophe’. In Wales we have declared a Climate and Nature Emergency, we have legislated to protect the Well-being of Future Generations, and we have put into law a requirement to reach Net Zero by 2050.

“If we are serious about achieving this we must change the way people travel, discouraging road use where possible and encouraging the use of more sustainable travel.

“Defaulting to new road building every time an issue arises will not deliver this. Roads will of course still be built in Wales, but the criteria will now change and the bar for such schemes will now be raised following today’s announcement.”

