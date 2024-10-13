North Wales PCC marks national hate crime awareness week

North Wales police, alongside local communities, are participating in National Hate Crime Awareness Week (NHCAW), which runs from 12 to 19 October across the UK.

The campaign, founded in 2009, seeks to raise awareness of hate crimes and encourage action from communities, authorities, and support organisations.

This year’s focus is on Anti-LGBT+ Hate Crime, aiming to stand in solidarity with those affected and offer support to victims.

In North Wales, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has thrown his full support behind the initiative, emphasising the need for collective efforts to combat hate crime and promote tolerance.

Communities

During the week, PCC Andy Dunbobbin has engaged with various community groups across North Wales to promote awareness and address the impact of hate crime.

One key event was a visit to the ICAN Centre in Rhyl, run by ClwydAlyn Housing Association, which provides mental health and wellbeing services to those in need.

During his visit, Andy met with staff to discuss their efforts to combat hate incidents, including those related to housing disputes and hate directed towards homeless individuals.

He praised the work of ClwydAlyn’s team, including Housing Manager Brendan McWhinnie and Specialist Intervention Officer Hannah Burton, for their commitment to finding solutions to antisocial behaviour, including hate crimes.

PCC Dunbobbin highlighted the importance of National Hate Crime Awareness Week in his statement, stressing that hate crime has no place in North Wales.

“This type of crime has no place in our region, and I am determined to show victims that I stand with them,” he said, also encouraging those affected by hate crimes to report incidents to the police, so that action can be taken.

Commitment

He expressed pride in the efforts of North Wales Police and their work with local organisations to support communities affected by hate crimes.

Hannah Burton, a Specialist Intervention Officer at ClwydAlyn, underscored the housing association’s dedication to tackling hate crime and raising awareness.

Burton noted that ClwydAlyn has embedded a Resident Concern Policy to address hate crime within their organisation and ensure victims receive the necessary support.

The organisation also works closely with external agencies, such as the police and Victim Support, to provide the best help for those affected.

Hate crime can be reported to North Wales Police by calling 101 or via the police website. Victims can also seek assistance from third-party organisations such as Victim Support if they prefer not to deal directly with the police.

In emergencies, individuals are advised to call 999.

