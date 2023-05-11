North Wales Police launch probe into violent arrest video

North Wales Police are investigating a social media video that appears to show an officer punching a man in the head whilst attempting to restrain him using a chokehold during an arrest in Porthmadog.

In the video, another officer can be seen sitting on the man’s legs.

Another video circulating online shows what looks to be to same man being escorted into the back of a police van with his face covered in swellings.

North wales police in Porthmadog today. If this was me or one of the boys 5 years in jail, get this pig sacked. Retweet away pic.twitter.com/7iBSdzF1Ix

— .. (@LiamMur29522063) May 10, 2023

North Wales Police said in a statement: “We are aware of videos circulating on social media which show North Wales Police officers arresting a 34-year-old male from the Porthmadog area earlier today (Wednesday, 10 May). ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​

“The suspect was subsequently conveyed to hospital and assessed by medical staff before his transfer into police custody. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​

“This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course.” ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​

North Wales Police turned off commenting for the statement which appeared as a Facebook post.

