North Wales Police launch search for missing wallaby

North Wales Police have a launched an investigation to find a missing baby wallaby.

Officers received a report of a wallaby named Walter being stolen from an address in the Holyhead Road area of Cemaes Bay.

It is believed that the baby wallaby was taken between 4am-6am on Thursday January 18th.

A wallaby is a small macropod native to Australia and New Guinea, with introduced populations in New Zealand, Hawaii, the United Kingdom and other countries.

North Wales Police are urging witnesses who may have seen Walter to come forward.

Sergeant Beth Lloyd said: “Walter’s owner is understandably concerned for the wellbeing of the young wallaby and wishes to see him returned home.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Walter the wallaby, may have footage of the area around the time he was taken or may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information that could assist in our searches for Walter can contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000085021.

