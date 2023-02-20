North Wales Police report reveals ongoing investigations of officers for sexual misconduct against women and girls

A report released today by the Police and Crime Commissioner has revealed there are 27 ongoing investigations within North Wales Police, including 13 cases which relate to violence and sexual misconduct against women and girls.

The report’s publication follows the recent conviction and sentencing of David Carrick for multiple crimes of rape, violence against women and coercive behaviour while he was a Metropolitan Police officer.

The case has seen policing brought under significant scrutiny following other high-profile incidents where the integrity of those who serve in UK police forces has been brought into question.

The report was prepared by the team at the Force, under the leadership of Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, for North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin.

It looked at the implications of the David Carrick case in the context for North Wales Police, the prevalence of cases of misogyny in the Force, the numbers of cases under investigation and the measures in place to protect the public and ensure the correct vetting of officers.

The 27 cases being investigated by North Wales Police is among 1662 Police Officers, 186 Police Community Support Officers, 1201 Civilian Staff and 100 Special Constables in the Force in total.

The investigation looked into measures to address any accounts of misconduct by officers and how the public can safely report inappropriate behaviour.

An Inclusive Leadership Programme for all first and second-line supervisors will also be provided to help officers and staff report and challenge any inappropriate behaviour by colleagues and supervisors.

Measures

The PCC and North Wales Police say they are firmly committed to supporting victims and investigating any allegations swiftly and transparently but recognise that some individuals may prefer reporting to an organisation outside the police.

They are encouraging any victims who wish to report sexual violence or domestic abuse, but don’t feel they can contact the police, to report to the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) or the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC).

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales said: “I recognise the concerns the public has around police conduct following the appalling crimes of David Carrick, which follow on from other crimes by serving officers, such as the murder of Sarah Everard and the treatment of the bodies of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

“Misogyny has no place in the police service, nor should perpetrators of abuse ever hold any office which is meant to protect others.

“This is why Chief Constable Blakeman has prepared this report laying out the situation in North Wales Police and to detail the provisions in place to protect the public and expose any misconduct among officers.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I am reassured to see how much work the Force is doing to combat misogyny.

“But none of us can rest on our laurels in the fight against abuse and misconduct. We all must remain vigilant, so that the people of North Wales can have confidence in the officers and staff of the Force, whose job it is to keep us all safe and secure.”

Amanda Blakeman, Chief Constable of North Wales Police said the crimes of David Carrick were “despicable and abhorrent” and were exacerbated even further by the position of trust he held as a serving police officer.

She added: “The devastating effect of Carrick’s offences extends far beyond the Metropolitan Police Service and have put the public spotlight once again on policing across the UK.

“Our communities rightly expect the highest standards and conduct from all our employees. There are several safe ways of reporting instances where our employees have fallen short of the standards expected of them.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our systems are effective in removing officers who are simply not fit to wear the uniform. We will continue to root those officers out and remove them from our police force.”

