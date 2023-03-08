North Wales Police teach self-defence to women and girls to mark International Women’s Day

Officers from North Wales Police have held self-defence and self-confidence sessions for women and girls to mark International Women’s Day.

The boxercise classes were available to women at Holyhead Leisure Centre as part of the Force’s Safer Streets initiative.

Twenty members of the public joined the free session along with Virginia Crosbie, Member of Parliament for Ynys Môn to learn self-defence tactics.

A series of exercise sessions have been planned for adults as well as individual sessions for children and teenagers, to be delivered in primary and secondary schools.

The Safer Streets Fund is a £75 million Home Office programme that encourages Police and Crime Commissioners and local authorities to bid for investment for initiatives to prevent neighbourhood crime.

North Wales Police said the project will support areas experiencing crime across Wales, such as domestic burglary, robbery, theft, vehicle crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls in public spaces.

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s team worked closely with North Wales Police, local authorities, schools, justice services and third sector partners to ensure the bid had as much support as possible across the areas receiving funding.

The town of Holyhead was one of the recipients of the fourth round of Safer Streets funding, alongside Wrexham and Deeside.

The Holyhead project has seen £692,149 go towards improved street lighting in around the town centre and the installation of 21 CCTV cameras.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am pleased to see the funding we have received from Safer Streets go towards practical sessions to help women feel safer in the community.

“It has been my aim since I was elected as PCC to ensure that the residents of North Wales are safe and I’m pleased, with today being International Women’s Day, that we are putting measures in place to keep women safe in Holyhead and elsewhere across the region.

“The Safer Streets project in Holyhead is another example of how hard work and close collaboration between Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner North Wales staff and local partners has resulted in a successful outcome. I’d like to thank all those involved for all their ongoing work.”

Member of Parliament for Ynys Môn Virginia Crosbie said she was “really pleased” to see funding going towards self-defence sessions for women.

She added: “The island recently received £692,000 from the fund to do good like this and it was a pleasure to get involved and learn some skills myself.

“It also shows the Government is committed to combating violence against women and girls. Many thanks to North Wales Police for organising the event.”

