North Wales school holds Christmas concert a month late after rat infestation forced it to close

Pupils at a north Wales school were finally able to perform in their Christmas concert after a rat infestation over the festive period saw it cancelled.

Ysgol Eirias were forced to close early for their winter break following an isolated incident of rodent activity in one of the education blocks.

The Colwyn Bay secondary school remained closed whilst pest control and industrial cleaners were called in to deal with the rodents and the concert was rescheduled.

This week though, Christmas returned to Ysgol Eirias where pupils were able to showcase their musical talents to a packed out school hall.

Belated Christmas

Headteacher Sarah Sutton said: “The timing of the closure was unfortunate given the activities we had planned for the week before Christmas, notably the concert.

“The pupils and staff had worked so hard ahead of the performance, so we are pleased it was able to go ahead, giving everyone the opportunity to celebrate belatedly and look ahead with positivity.

“The Hall was full, the students were superb and their performance was so professional, it really showcased their talent for singing and playing a wide range of instruments – the response from the audience was fantastic.”

The mince pies which had been put aside for the event in December were donated to local care homes so they didn’t go to waste and all proceeds from the concert were put towards the running of the school’s breakfast club.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

