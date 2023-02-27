North Wales tennis club named ‘Club of the Year’ for work with Ukrainian refugees

A north Wales tennis club has received national recognition after being named ‘Club of the Year’ for its support of Ukrainian refugees.

Bangor Tennis Club received the coveted award at the annual Tennis Wales Awards held in Cardiff where they were celebrated for their commitment to making a real difference through the sport.

Over the last 8 months, the Club has been working closely with local refugee charity, Pobl i Bobl, to bring free tennis coaching to 15 locally-housed Ukrainian refugees providing a safe space for life-long tennis fans to get back into the game, while encouraging young players to pick up a racket for the first time.

Sue Beasley, club Bangor Tennis Club’s Secretary and tennis enthusiast said: “The tennis court is a place for people to come together and have fun.

“To enjoy a game of tennis with another person you don’t even need to speak the same language, players young and old can communicate through sport, feeling connected and empowered.

“And, thanks to the support of Pobl i Bobl, we’re proud to be able to offer chances for displaced families to enjoy themselves, for parents to watch their children play, and hopefully feel a degree of normality here in Bangor.”

Worthy

The programme reflects Tennis Wales’ national commitment to opening up the sport to under-represented communities – with the governing body recently announcing more than £70,000 of funding to increase tennis access amongst ethnically diverse communities in Wales.

Simon Johnson, Tennis Wales CEO, said: “Bangor Tennis Club has been championing open and easy access to our sport and is such a worthy winner of Tennis Wales’ ‘Club of the Year’.

“Inclusivity is at the forefront of Tennis Wales’ vision. Through innovative programmes like the one at Bangor Tennis Club, alongside our own SERVES initiative which actively takes tennis out into underserved communities, we hope to make tennis accessible to all.”

