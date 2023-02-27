Northern lights seen in Wales on Sunday night
The northern lights were seen across the north of Wales on Sunday – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office.
The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the light phenomenon in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.
The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”
A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK@MadMike123 in North Uist@Jon9tea in North Wales@paulhaworth in Cambridgeshire@alex_murison in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/8JhqxPbcFK
— Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2023
In a separate tweet, it encouraged users to upload pictures of any other sightings using the hashtag #LoveUKWeather.
The Met Office also said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.
