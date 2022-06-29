‘Not right’: UK Government dips into Welsh and Scottish budgets for £1bn Ukraine military aid

Wales Finance Minister has condemned as “not right” a decision by the UK Government to dip into devolved budgets to come up with £1bn in military aid to Ukraine, citing concern that it could set a precedent.

The UK’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury asked Wales and Scotland to either offer up a contribution or to take a reduction in the consequentials provided as part of the block grant from the UK Government.

It means that the Welsh Government loses out on £30m and the Scottish Government £65m.

Wales’ Finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “We are committed to supporting Ukraine and its people as the war continues. It is right the UK should continue to provide much-needed military support.

“And we will continue to provide humanitarian support to the many people from Ukraine who arrive in Wales every day seeking safety and sanctuary from the horrors of this conflict.

“What is not right is using money that should be for investment in devolved areas, like health and education, to fund a non-devolved spending area – military aid and defence.

“We have accepted this outcome because of our ongoing commitment to support Ukrainian people and to avoid future budgetary uncertainty, but funding for these areas should rightly be met by the UK Government.”

Scottish Government Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said they were happy to provide the funding on this occasion but did not want it to become a common occurrence.

“We have agreed to providing funding on this occasion given the clear need to maximise the international effort to support Ukraine,” she said.

“However, we are clear that this must not be seen as any kind of precedent which leads to devolved budgets being used to help pay for clearly reserved policy areas.”

‘Transforming’

The new funding amounts to a 77% increase on the £1.3 billion already provided, with Boris Johnson claiming British support was “transforming Ukraine’s defences” against the Russian invasion.

British officials said new air defence systems, drones and electronic warfare equipment would enable Ukraine to go beyond defence and carry out offensive operations against Russian ground forces in order to recover lost territory. “Putin’s brutality continues to take Ukrainian lives and threaten peace and security across Europe,” Boris Johnson said. “As Putin fails to make the gains he had anticipated and hoped for and the futility of this war becomes clear to all, his attacks against the Ukrainian people are increasingly barbaric. “UK weapons, equipment and training are transforming Ukraine’s defences against this onslaught. “And we will continue to stand squarely behind the Ukrainian people to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine.”

