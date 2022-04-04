Now not the time for ‘self-indulgent leadership contest’ if Boris Johnson fined for partygate says Welsh Secretary

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said that now is not the time for a “self-indulgent leadership contest” even if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is issued a fixed penalty notice over the partygate scandal.

The Met Police have begun issuing fines over the series of parties in Downing Street during lockdown, with former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara reportedly the first to receive one.

She received a £50 fine on Friday in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on 18 June 2020, according to the Telegraph.

But Simon Hart told Sky News that he thinks “the world has moved on a considerable distance”, adding that the idea that every politician who makes a misjudgement should be sacked is “not something I subscribe to”.

The Welsh Secretary added that most of his constituents “want an apology, but they don’t want a resignation”.

“I have 65,000 constituents in west Wales, where I represent, and they are not shy in coming forward and expressing a view about this and a number of other subjects,” he said.

“And throughout all of this saga of the Downing Street parties they have said one thing very clearly, and in a vast majority they say they want contrition and they want an apology, but they don’t want a resignation.”

Mr Johnson will reportedly not be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police as part of their investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties.

This is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined, according to ITV News.

