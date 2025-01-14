NRW publishes interim State of Natural Resources report

Urgent and collective action is needed to redress the balance between the degradation and protection of Wales’ natural resources according to a new report from Natural Resources Wales.

Experts at Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have called for further action to be taken following the publication of the interim State of Natural Resources Report (SoNaRR 2025), marking a crucial step towards understanding and protecting the vital components of nature that underpin our everyday lives.

As one of the requirements of the Environment Act, NRW publishes the SoNaRR report every five years, assessing the pressures Wales’s ecosystems face, their quality and their contributions to our well-being.

It covers the quality of our waters, the air that we breathe, the value and benefits we gain from our land, seas, urban and green spaces, and the richness of our plants, animals and insects.

The full SoNaRR 2025 report will be published at the end of the year and will provide an updated comprehensive and unified evidence base for use by Welsh Government, public bodies, and other groups to inform the sustainable management of natural resources in Wales. NRW will be working with stakeholders across Wales and beyond to build this evidence base over the coming year.

Challenges

Ahead of the publication of the full report, the interim report illustrates how the environmental regulator will present this evidence and some of the key challenges, priorities and opportunities for the sustainable management of natural resources now and in the future.

The report provides the latest evidence on the most pressing challenges currently facing the environment, while also highlighting emerging evidence and milestones reached since the publication of the last full report in 2020.

The accelerating loss of nature and the intensifying effects of climate change and pollution are cited as the most urgent challenges within the report, threatening not only the environment but also the health and economic stability of communities across Wales.

The report highlights where progress has been made across areas such as Wales’ ambitions to reach net zero, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing recycling rates. It also reflects on UK and Wales’ commitments to support nature’s recovery by 2030 via the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature (2020), and through Wales’ ambitions to deliver on those recommendations via the Welsh Government’s Biodiversity Deep Dive.

According to the report, the evidence documenting nature’s continuing decline is undeniable.

Considering the evidence gathered to date, NRW is calling on Wales to do things differently and take collective action now as we look to shift social, economic and ecological systems towards a more sustainable direction.

As Wales heads towards an election year in 2026, the report categorically underlines the importance of people working across governments, business, institutions and all parts of society to harness their own capacity and embed pro-nature thinking, decision-making and delivery to support the sustainability of Wales’ natural resources.

“Lifeblood of Wales”

Sir David Henshaw, Chair of Natural Resources Wales said: “Natural resources are the lifeblood of Wales, underpinning everything from the air we breathe and the food we eat, to the industries that fuel our economy. But, as this evidence report underlines, these resources are coming under increasing strain.

“The publication of this interim report has to signal a pivotal moment in Wales’ journey toward a more sustainable future for these natural resources. While the challenges we face are well documented and undeniable, there is also a great opportunity for action.

“As we look towards the publication of the full report at the end of the year, and a Senedd election in 2026, the evidence outlined in this interim report provides a clear roadmap for what can be done to reverse the damage and build a healthier, more prosperous future for Wales.

“Taking preventative action will be crucial if we are to achieve that goal. But by coming together—government, business, and society— and by putting the right strategies, policies, and investments in place, there is significant potential to improve the state of Wales’ natural resources and ensure their benefits continue for generations to come.”

The SoNaRR2025 report is the product of years of expert analysis, drawing on the most up-to-date and robust data available. Prepared by experts at NRW with contributions from specialists and stakeholders from Wales and considering research published around the world, it offers a vital evidence base to guide decision-making.

“Getting worse”

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales said: “We all want those we care about to have access to clean air, water and soil, and we all want healthy, accessible and affordable food for current and future generations. Yet this important report warns nature loss, climate change, pollution and waste and their impacts are getting worse.

“Most of the solutions for saving nature already exist and I’m urging Welsh Government and public bodies to use this essential route marker, published in the 10th year of the Well-being of Future Generations Act, to collectively act now with urgency.

“Cymru can do so much more now to restore nature and wildlife for the sake of our health, economy and culture, including by investing in community-owned nature schemes that reduce inequality and create tangible benefits for people today and tomorrow.”

The full State of Natural Resources Report 2025 will be published by the end of 2025 and will provide further insights and recommendations for action.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

