Number of people living with cancer to hit highest level on record

The number of people living with cancer is set to reach the highest number ever reported – figures suggest.

Data analysed by the cancer support charity, Macmillan, found that roughly half a million more people will be living with cancer in 2025 than five years ago.

Macmillan also suggests that it is harder than ever to live with cancer – their findings come after a recent report revealed ‘continuing failure’ to hit cancer waiting time targets in Wales.

Data analysis by Macmillan estimates that 3.4 million people in the UK will be living with cancer as of December 2025.

This includes around 890,000 women with breast cancer, 610,000 men with prostate cancer, 390,000 people with bowel cancer and 120,000 with lung cancer.

The increase in cases is fuelled by the growing and ageing UK population, a rise in people diagnosed with cancers such as thyroid, liver and melanoma, as well as a gradual rise in survival rates for some types of the disease.

Macmillan warned that the experience of having cancer is getting worse for many people, with delays to treatment and sometimes a “postcode lottery” of care.

A YouGov poll of more than 2,000 people last year found a third felt it was harder to be living with cancer now than at any other time they could remember, increasing to 48% of those who also had a serious disability.

Macmillan’s Chief Executive, Gemma Peters, commented: “The number of people living with cancer in the UK is rising, and for many, things are getting worse.

“There are unacceptable gaps between the best and worst experiences, and people are being left behind.”

Minority backgrounds

Analysis of NHS data suggests that many people with cancer are reporting poorer experiences across several areas of care, including people from ethnic minority backgrounds and those from the LGBTQ+ community, Macmillan said.

Ms Peters noted that “Behind the figures are individuals with unique challenges and needs.”

“We see how cancer impacts people’s relationships, jobs, finances and more, and how this can be even worse for some, simply because of who they are or where they live. This must change.”

Different approach

Macmillan emphasised the need to “approach cancer care differently”, saying, “Governments across the UK have a unique opportunity to revolutionise cancer care for the future.”

“By addressing the cancer care gap and ensuring every patient – no matter who they are or where they live – can access world-class care, we can set a new standard for the UK. This is the Governments’ chance to shape its legacy for generations to come.”

