Number of Welsh speakers in Wales falls for second decade in a row according to census
The number of Welsh speakers in Wales has fallen for the second decade in a row according to the 2021 census.
In 2021, an estimated 538,000 usual residents in Wales aged three years and over (17.8%) reported being able to speak Welsh, which is a decrease since 2011 (562,000,19.0%).
It means that there are 24,000 fewer Welsh speakers in Wales than there were 10 years ago.
The figure comes after the number of Welsh speakers decreased from 582,000 (20.8%) in 2001 to 562,000 (19%) in 2011.
The Welsh Government have a target of 1m Welsh speakers by 2050.
One of the main factors contributing to the overall decrease in the percentage of people who reported being able to speak Welsh between 2011 and 2021 was the decrease in children and young people aged 3 to 15 years who reported this skill, the ONS said.
The percentage of usual residents aged three years and over able to speak Welsh decreased between 2011 and 2021 in all local authorities except Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Merthyr Tydfil.
The biggest increase was in Cardiff where some 6,000 more people could speak the language than in 2021.
Among children and young people aged 3 to 15 years, the percentage who could speak Welsh decreased in all local authorities between 2011 and 2021.
🗣️538,300 people aged three or older estimated to be able to speak Welsh according to #Census2021, or 17.8% of the population.
This is a decrease of around 23,700 people since Census 2011, and 1.2 percentage points lower than Census 2011.
➡️https://t.co/Yanc8usUbL pic.twitter.com/WWc7tkS7qW
— Statistics for Wales (@StatisticsWales) December 6, 2022
‘Positivity’
Shadow Welsh Language Minister Samuel Kurtz said the published census figures showed that the Welsh Government was out of ideas when it came to supporting the Welsh language.
“This is a deeply disappointing statistic that shows the Labour Government is further off meeting its Cymraeg 2050 ambition than it was when it set the target of reaching a million speakers in 30 years’ time,” he said.
“What lies behind this? Self-reporting is a flawed model of measurement, and with such a long-term strategy, with responsibility being handed from Minister to Minister as we approach 2050, there is little accountability around decisions impacting the language.
“While we fully support the ambitions of the Cymraeg 2050 target, the Census’ data shows the stark reality of a tired Government, in power for too long and out of ideas.
“Positivity around the language, showing that it is cool, modern and useable in day-to-day life is that way we can ensure the most beautiful language on Earth can flourish in its homeland.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
With increasing numbers of Welsh medium schools, I hope and believe this trend of decline will be reversed by the 2031 census. The will to use the language and declaring you are a speaker of it is essential of course.
Welsh medium schooling has been growing for decades though including the one that’s just been which makes the decline amongst children of school age all the more surprising and disappointing. So far I’ve only managed to have a quick look at the figures but one positive could be a small increase amongst 16-64 year olds, which may suggest some improvement in those who have learned Welsh at school retaining the language.
Yet the Islamic population of Wales has increased by 20,000+ in the same time and now 12pc of our young people are now BAME. And no one wants to join the dots.
Yma o hyd!
Not a true representation of the total number of people who can speak Welsh, many thousands of native speakers and learners outside Wales.
But Llywodraeth Cymru needs to develop much more robust language policies to halt the decline in the Welsh speaking heartlands and reverse the trend.
A ni siaradwyr Cymraeg, rhaid i ninnau fynnu fod yr iaith yn cael ei phriod lle yn ein cymunedau a’r gofod cyhoeddus. A sicrhau fod yr iaith yn byw ar ein haelwydydd a’n gweithleoedd.
Doed gan Lywodraeth Cymru ddim botwm corn o ddiddordeb mewn gwarchod y cadarnleodd. Maent yn gweld y ‘Fro Gymraeg’ fel thyw fath o genedl o fewn cenedl, sy’n fygythiad i Gymru sifil unedig lle mae pawb yn byw yn Saesneg ond miliwn o bobl yn galllu dweud ‘Bore da’ a ‘Tisio paned’. Petaent o ddifri buasent wedi gweithredu llawer cyn hyn.
Welsh serves no purpose at all outside Wales. Unless Welsh is spoken in a particular area by a majority of people, there’s no point to it or for people to learn it. You may as well learn Klingon.
The decrease in Carmarthenshire is unsurprising as the culture of that county is becoming rapidly Anglicised, with many incomers – retirees and remote workers – attracted by cheap, in their eyes, ‘Executive homes’, and rural lifestyles. Welsh Government has to wake up to demographic shifts of this nature.
I can vouch for that. Walking around Carmarthen and the cockney and Brummie accents are everywhere. There’s even a mosque there now too. But you’re not allowed to talk about that kind of immigration.
You sound like one…
No, I’m a Christian.
There’s a mosque? Brilliant! Vive la diversity
Arabic and Urdu over the native language is it?
These figures go hand in hand with the rapid decline in the number of white English people in England. My hometown in Ceredigion is now about 60-70pc English, and many will openly state things like “Wales is nicer than England, I brought my children here from Birmingham so they’d have a fighting chance of being British”. On top of that, there simply aren’t young Welsh-speaking families being raised here. I overheard a conversation in the supermarket between two Welsh-speaking mothers where one said: “We’re moving to Cardiff, it seems to be more Welsh there than here now.” We’ve been screaming… Read more »
How many 3 to 15 years olds filled in the census? I imagine none, their parents did, who may just project their Welsh skills on to their children despite the fact that they are learning it in school. What about the number of Welsh speakers in England?
Only Jews and Basques have turned the tide from this. In Hebrew, Tel Aviv was declared a Hebrew city. In Basque, all teachers get a year of language for free. If you are serious.
The tone of those who have so far responded is somewhat downhearted. I totally agree with many of the negative comments but remain hopeful. In a recent interesting article by Dafydd Trystan in Nation Cymru, he argued that a straight “do you speak Welsh” is misleading, not least because many like me speak a moderate amount of Cymraeg and (although I said “yes” in the census, because I was, and am, suspicious about “proving” that the use of Welsh is declining), I’m not sure that I “Speak Welsh.” There are any number like me – I have friends who are… Read more »
These self-soothing platitudes do nothing to distract from the reality of what’s happening on the shop floor in what were Welsh-speaking communities. In the 1960s, Welsh was so widely spoken in many communities that people could “afford” to be educated in English. Bilingual road signs were seen as unnecessary. Now, children are educated in Welsh and speak English at home. And things that were there as a ‘backup’ for the Welsh language such as religion and industry have almost completely disappeared. People say that more people are speaking Welsh in Cardiff – woohoo! It’s a drop in the ocean. Cardiff… Read more »