Nurse who intervened in knife attack in Penygraig supermarket to receive medal for bravery

A nurse who was stabbed while intervening in a knife attack in a supermarket will receive a medal for her bravery.

Lisa Way helped confront a mentally ill woman who attacked shoppers in a Co-op store in the village of Penygraig, Rhondda, on May 5 2020.

John Rees, who was killed during the attack, and Ayette Bounouri have also been recognised for confronting Zara Radcliffe.

Kitchen knife

Mr Rees, 88, was at the shop counter when he saw Radcliffe enter and begin stabbing at passing customers with a kitchen knife.

He took hold of Radcliffe’s right arm, which was holding the knife, and placed himself between her and nurse Gaynor Saurin while trying to defuse the situation.

However, as Radcliffe lunged forward, Mr Rees lost his balance and fell backwards.

Mrs Way and Mrs Bounouri then stepped in to help Mr Rees, with Mrs Way grabbing the assailant’s arm holding the knife while Mrs Bounouri tried to use a shopping basket to disarm her.

Both women desperately tried to distract Radcliffe, who sought to stab Mrs Way several times, while Mrs Bounouri tried to drag Mr Rees to safety.

Mrs Bounouri tried to grab the knife from Radcliffe but was threatened and forced to back away.

Mr Rees was ultimately stabbed and bludgeoned to death with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher.

All three have been awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal, the last to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Way will receive her medal during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

A number of sport stars will also receive honours on Wednesday, including Lioness Leah Williamson.

The Arsenal defender will receive an OBE for her services to Association Football.

England wheelchair rugby league captain Thomas Halliwell will also receive an OBE for his services to the sport while snooker player Judd Trump will receive a MBE for his services to snooker and charity.

