Nurses in Wales return to the picket line on Tuesday

Nurses in Wales will return to the picket line next week after rejecting the pay deal tabled by the Welsh Government last month.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing will strike on Tuesday 6 June and Wednesday 7 June, with further industrial action planned for July.

Emergency and urgent care is not expected to be directly affected and maternity services are also expected to run as normal.

However, the industrial action will have a major impact on other planned services and pre-arranged appointments on both days.

Most scheduled routine operations and outpatient appointments will also need to be postponed.

Day shift

Strike action will run for the duration of the day shift on each day and exemptions will be tighter than those in place during strike action in December 2022, reflecting a toughening of the union’s stance.

All RCN members employed where there is a mandate to strike will be called on to take strike action next week.

The Welsh Government’s pay offer was rejected by 53.21% to 46.79% in the consultative ballot which concluded on 10 May.

Following the ballot Helen Whyley, Director, RCN Wales, said: “Nursing staff took the momentous decision to strike for fair pay and safe staffing levels. We need a substantial offer from the Welsh government that reflects the magnitude of that decision.”

“Nursing staff always act in interests of their patients, and they are the true ambassadors for our NHS. The government must act in their interest now, because protecting nursing protects the public.”.

The latest action follows two days of strike action in December 2022 and despite intensive talks to settle the dispute earlier this year.

RCN Wales’ mandate to take strike action was extended in April, meaning members can take lawful strike action until 1 August 2023.

