Nurses reject Welsh Government’s latest pay offer

Nurses have rejected the Welsh government’s proposed 5.5% pay increase for 2024/25, describing it as “inadequate”.

72% of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members working in the NHS in Wales who took part in the consultation on the offer voted to reject it.

The number of members that took part in the consultation reached the same levels as those seen in the 2022 industrial action ballot in Wales and the turnout in the recent consultation on the NHS pay award in England.

November salaries

The First Minister announced this pay award in September, with the 5.5% increase expected to be paid in November salaries. However, the RCN says the vote demonstrates that its members “decisively believe this award does not recognise the value, expertise, and critical responsibility held by nursing staff in Wales”.

Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Executive Director, said: “Our members have spoken loudly and clearly: nursing staff in Wales know their worth. After years of underpayment, this award fails to match the safety-critical nature of their work and the extensive skills they bring to the NHS.

“With the NHS in Wales in a fragile state, it is imperative that the Welsh government commits to valuing nursing staff to strengthen recruitment and retention, which will, in turn, improve patient care.”

“The RCN calls on the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care to engage in urgent talks toward pay restoration to address the historical underpayment faced by nurses in Wales. We urge the Welsh government to recognise that fair pay is essential to sustaining this essential workforce.”

Agreement

Nurses in Wales took industrial action over pay and working conditions between in December 2022 and June 2023.

An agreement was reached with the government to halt the series of strikes in September last year.

The deal consisted of a 5% wage increase and a one-off payment for 2022-23 worth between £900 and £1,190.

The government also pledged to take include action on overtime pay, supporting career development and the use of inappropriate environments to care for patients.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We greatly value Wales’ nursing workforce, which does so much to look after and provide life-saving and life-changing care for people, often in very pressured circumstances.

“We accepted the independent pay review body recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff in full and continue to work with the UK Government on how to progress the recommendation on Agenda for Change pay structures.

“We know that retaining our current workforce is as important as recruiting new staff, and we’ve also maintained our education and training budget at £281m this year.

“Despite the unprecedented pressures on our budget, record numbers of people are employed by the NHS.

“We continue to work with employers and unions to deliver the working environment and conditions our NHS staff deserve and need to continue providing high-quality care for the people of Wales.”

