News

Nursing union head says health investment is public’s priority ahead of election

12 May 2024 1 minute read
PA Wire/PA Images Photo: Victoria Jones

The public’s main priority ahead of the general election is investment in nursing and health and care services, according to a union leader.

In a message to Royal College of Nursing members to mark International Nurses’ Day on Sunday, general secretary Pat Cullen said there were “countless” expressions of thanks from the public”.

Reflect

She added: “We don’t get much time to reflect on the remarkable difference nursing makes to people, let alone celebrate the work we do, so let’s make the most of today.

“Carry with you the countless expressions of thanks which the public share every Nurses’ Day.

“They (the public) trust our profession more than any other and understand the value, commitment and expertise of nursing staff.

“The public’s number one priority ahead of the general election is investment in nursing and our health and care systems.

“Let’s use the support we receive today to help us ensure it is our politicians’ top priority too.”

