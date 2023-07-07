Ofcom begins investigation into GB News over anti-cashless society campaign
Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News over a campaign which calls on the Government to introduce laws to “protect the status of cash”.
The media watchdog said on Friday that it would be looking at the channel’s Don’t Kill Cash petition after a complaint.
Ofcom said under its rules all broadcasters are excluded from expressing views on “political and industrial controversy or current public policy”.
These requirements do not apply to the broadcaster’s presenters or guests but the organisation itself and people with editorial responsibility for the service, the watchdog also said.
Ofcom added: “Our investigation does not seek to question the merits of the campaign itself.”
The GB News campaign encourages viewers to sign a petition, which says: “I call on the Government to introduce legislation to protect the status of cash as legal tender and as a widely accepted means of payment in the UK until at least 2050.”
The channel, launched two years ago, also claimed that “people who rely on cash are increasingly being left behind by the relentless march of technology” and “more and more shops, cafes and pubs are choosing to only accept card payments”.
Its campaign has already attracted more than 170,000 signatures, according to the GB News website.
GB News has been contacted for comment.
Isn’t it strange. Heebie Geebies in trouble with Ofcom over something I could support it on – keeping cash in circulation. It’s clearly aimed at their less well off viewers/ listeners (not that ‘The Peoples’ Channel’ cares about them nor cash) as is the demand to get angry and hate their fellow human beings which is why I was delighted to sign the petition to get their broadcasting licence revoked.
Pretty useless channel but they have latched onto a relevant issue in this case. True that the digital cashless society would be so much easier in many ways but it enables ruthless people in power ( and we have some experience of those) would soon use it as a way of monitoring and sanctioning individuals or groups. No thanks, I want to be able to use cash when I choose to do so.
I hope the day never comes when cash is no more. Big brother will have total control and total knowledge of your spending, history, savings and the day that Democracy is no more!!!