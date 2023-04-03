Ofcom opens industry-wide action over delayed broadband introduction of new switching process
Ofcom has opened an industry-wide enforcement programme over the delayed One Touch Switch broadband switching process, it has announced.
One Touch Switch – designed by the telecoms watchdog to make it easier for households to change to a cheaper or faster broadband service – has been missed just as millions are facing huge increases to their monthly internet bills.
The new process would also allow seamless switching between physically separate networks, such as from Openreach to Virgin Media, Hyperoptic or CityFibre, allowing consumers to take advantage of more competitive deals.
Once in place, customers would only need to contact a new broadband provider to switch, and would no longer need to speak to their current provider.
Changing providers would also be quicker under One Touch Switch, taking just a day where possible, according to Ofcom.
Deadline
The regulator said: “We have been closely monitoring industry’s progress in implementing the changes, and have been putting pressure on providers to meet their requirements by today’s deadline. Unfortunately, the new process has not been introduced on time.
“As a result, we have launched an industry-wide enforcement programme, following this failure to meet a regulatory deadline.”
Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s director of telecoms consumer protection, said: “Industry has had plenty of warning, plenty of time and plenty of support to get this done. It’s extremely disappointing and frustrating, and providers have let their customers down.
“We take compliance with our rules very seriously, and have launched enforcement action to make sure companies get this up and running as quickly as possible.”
What’s that? Customers are getting mugged off, lied to and taken for a bunch of powerless marks and the “watchdog” is only stepping in after the situation (the delay) has become a problem? As my nan used to say “Well f**** me what a surprise!”
Can anyone tell me why we still have third world internet in this country, even though BT, when it was still publicly owned, was ready to roll out fiberoptic across the whole country way back in 1990? Anyone? I’ll give you clue, two words, rhymes with “Ducking Stories”….. OfCom are an absolute joke, an anachronistic dinosaur from the days when we had 4 TV channels and a single phone network, tasked with regulating the entire fractured mess that we laughingly refer to as our communications infrastructure, who will let pearl clutching old biddies lodge complaints about TV shows before they’ve… Read more »