Official date set for launch of Ffos Caerffili

Ffos Caerffili – Caerphilly’s very own container-style market – has today revealed its first traders ahead of the venue’s official launch on Friday, March 15.

The community-focused market will be a vibrant focal point for the town and forms part of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, with funding support from Welsh Government’s Transforming Town’s initiative.

The market will see many familiar Caerphilly faces meet under one roof, including traders from the old market on Pentrebane Street – such as Cath and Paul Livermore from Up Market Family Butchers, who will be opening a fishmonger at Ffos Caerffili.

Opportunity

Cath said: “Ffos Caerffili is the ideal place to launch a new side to our business. The opening of the market gives the town we love so much a fantastic opportunity for a bit of a fresh start.

“We’re really excited to join forces with so many other local businesses and bring something new to Caerphilly.”

Other local businesses taking up residence at Ffos Caerffili include Two Shot Social, a new coffee and brunch venture from Caerphilly-born-and-bred childhood friends Daf Carter and Ian Butterworth.

After years of wanting to open a coffee shop together, the Caerphilly Town 2035 regeneration project has allowed them to make that dream a reality.

Daf said: “It’s having the chance to give back to our local community that attracted us to Ffos Caerffili.

“We’ve already seen so many improvements to Caerphilly since the regeneration project started, and we’re really excited to be part of it and bring something fresh, new, and modern to our hometown.”

Bedwas legends Bab Haus are bringing their nationally renowned Californian and Mexican-inspired street food to Ffos Caerffili.

Headed up by Leyli Homayoonfar – one of CODE’s 100 Most Influential Women in Hospitality 2021/22 – Bab Haus has become a street food institution, with Ffos Caerffili set to host their fourth site across south Wales.

Cardiff-born Leyli set up the first Bab Haus in Bedwas in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength ever since, with additional locations now in Newport and Barry.

Leyli said: “We’re so excited to open at Ffos Caerffili – the views from our unit to the castle are incredible.

“During lockdown, our Bedwas kitchen was the only one allowed to open for home delivery meal kits, and we’ve always been so welcomed by the people here in Caerphilly.

“I’ve been waiting for the right time to bring something more permanent to the town, and Ffos Caerffili is the perfect opportunity to bring Bab Haus to the community that has supported us so well.”

Regeneration

Twenty-eight total traders will be at Ffos Caerffili, including Cath, Ian, and Leyli, ranging from retailers and food and drink outlets to office space.

Ffos Caerffili is a key part of the council’s Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, aimed at regenerating the town centre and attracting more visitors. The Council have engaged with the community at every step of the way, with over 350 residents giving in-person feedback on plans for the town.

The scheme has been supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda.

The market will officially open to the public on Friday, March 15, with planning under way for a programme of family-friendly events including live music, activities, great vibes, and the best food and drink from the local traders to enjoy while taking in the views of Caerphilly Castle.

Challenges

The development has not been without its challenges, with the council acknowledging unavoidable construction delays impacting their ambitious original opening date.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of the Council said: “A number of difficult challenges have been overcome to develop Ffos Caerffili, but I am pleased that an official opening date has now been set.

“This development will create 40 to 50 jobs, will add footfall to the town and provide a whole new experience for people coming to Caerphilly.

“Ffos Caerffili will be a new attraction in the town centre, providing opportunities to meet, shop and work in the heart of Caerphilly. We’re all excited to show our support to the new traders and wish them every success for the future!”

The full programme of launch events and activities will be announced in due course.

