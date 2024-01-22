Ogi launch new support platform and 7-day customer care service

Wales based broadband provider Ogi has launched a new support platform and a seven day customer care service as the telecoms brand moves into its third year.

The full fibre broadband provider has boosted the number of its customer care agents – which are available in English and Welsh between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am and 6pm on weekends.

Ogi has also improved the self-help tools on its website with new online pages available which include guides on connecting set-top boxes, billing questions and help setting up digital voice services.

The provider has now signed up over 10,000 customers to its full fibre network, installing new connections in some of Wales’s most rural settings, often with little to no existing infrastructure.

Vital

Customer Operations Director, Greg Hay, said: “We’re all living increasingly busy lives and when we need support doesn’t always fit into the traditional 9-5.

“The internet is a vital utility, and accessing support when it isn’t working as expected is critical – especially in the mostly-rural areas we serve. Moving to a new seven-day service has long been an ambition at Ogi, and I’m delighted to see it finally launch.

“I hope the new hours, and online self-help tools will help boost the experience – helping our customers access support how and when they need it most.”

Following a successful trial in December, the Customer Care team are now available over the phone and online seven days a week, side-by-side with a new online help section hosted on the Ogi website www.ogi.wales/help.

The challenger brand has quickly gained a reputation for its stand-out Wales-

based credentials and is consistently rated ‘excellent’ on review sites such as Trustpilot.

This new focus on competitive pricing and enhanced customer service, without reducing the quality of speed – instead increasing it – is part of Ogi’s initial focus in 2024 on its household ISP brand.

The network continues to be monitored 24/7 by a team of in-house network engineers, and this new move will see the Customer Care team working more closely with the network team to improve communication with customers when outages occur.

