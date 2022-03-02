OK! magazine criticised for branding Wales a ‘region’ in royal visit coverage
OK! magazine has been criticised for branding Wales a “region” in its coverage of a royal visit.
The weekly British publication, which focuses on celebrity and royal news, incorrectly labelled the country in its description of a visit by Kate Middleton and Prince William to mark St David’s Day yesterday.
In its coverage, the magazine said: “The purpose for the trip today, Tuesday 1 March, is to celebrate the region’s culture as it marks St David’s Day.
“Kate, 40, was all smiles at Pant Farm near Abergavenny where the mum-of-three wore a khaki green jacket paired with a bold red scarf, complete with a daffodil pin.”
The incorrect description of Wales as a region did not go down very well.
Niki Jones said: “In your incessant need to report the pointless actions of the leaches that is the British Monarchy, you fail to get your facts right. Cymru is a ‘country’! Try calling any other country a ‘region’! Go on, I dare you.”
Sian Parry said: “Wales isn’t a region, it’s a country!! Get your facts straight.”
Howard Huws said: “It’s a country, not a region, and no-one gives a fart about the Duke & Duchess of … who are these people, anyway? Who’s paying them? What do they actually do?”.
Another person said: “I think you misspelt ‘country’?”
Another member of the BUTCHER’S APRON club say no more
That makes their country a region then.
How quaint, and soon she will be the Princess of the region…super!
Terrible news,a well known international journal of record calls Wales ‘a region’.Man(person) the barricades,or decide that some stories are not important enough Nation.Cymru.
Back to those old days when John Redwood always referred to us as a “region”. Remember that publications like OK! tend to cut-and-paste press releases from the enormous Windsor Family PR machine. Like No. 10’s press release yesterday, it clearly indicates how very, very little importance our nation has to the Brit Establishment.
Just over 100 years ago, Ireland would have been referred to as a ‘region’ then would it? This ‘one nation’ mindset takes no account of the ‘four NATIONS’ covid rules coverage for instance or indeed the ‘six NATIONS’ rugby tournament. The clues are everywhere. We have a NATIONAL Parliament, language, identity, border, capital city, stadium, anthem, flag, sporting teams and individuals etc etc etc yes NATIONAL as in pertaining to a country but still the blatant hints go unnoticed and we are a mere ‘region’. I’m not a religious person but I live in hope that God will enlighten the… Read more »