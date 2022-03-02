OK! magazine criticised for branding Wales a ‘region’ in royal visit coverage

OK! magazine has been criticised for branding Wales a “region” in its coverage of a royal visit.

The weekly British publication, which focuses on celebrity and royal news, incorrectly labelled the country in its description of a visit by Kate Middleton and Prince William to mark St David’s Day yesterday.

In its coverage, the magazine said: “The purpose for the trip today, Tuesday 1 March, is to celebrate the region’s culture as it marks St David’s Day.

“Kate, 40, was all smiles at Pant Farm near Abergavenny where the mum-of-three wore a khaki green jacket paired with a bold red scarf, complete with a daffodil pin.”

The incorrect description of Wales as a region did not go down very well.

Niki Jones said: “In your incessant need to report the pointless actions of the leaches that is the British Monarchy, you fail to get your facts right. Cymru is a ‘country’! Try calling any other country a ‘region’! Go on, I dare you.”

Sian Parry said: “Wales isn’t a region, it’s a country!! Get your facts straight.”

Howard Huws said: “It’s a country, not a region, and no-one gives a fart about the Duke & Duchess of … who are these people, anyway? Who’s paying them? What do they actually do?”.

Another person said: “I think you misspelt ‘country’?”

