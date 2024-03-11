Old public toilet and bus shelter could be transformed into a one-bedroom house

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

An old public toilet, which also doubled as a bus shelter, could be transformed into a one-bedroom house.

Kia Darlington, from Towyn, has applied to Denbighshire County Council, seeking planning permission to convert the former public convenience on Dyserth High Street into a home.

Miss Darlington wants to transform the 65-square-metre site known locally as ‘Dyserth Castle Bach’ into a property, with parking included.

The plans include proposals for a first-floor extension.

As well as being a public convenience, the building was used as a bus shelter until 2008.

Cadw

Heritage guardians Cadw has written to Denbighshire Council, indicating they have no objection to the development.

The building is 274m from Moel Hiraddug Hill Fort, which is a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

A planning statement included as part of the application reads: “The proposal will much improve the street scene on Dyserth High Street, to how the existing building looks at present.

“The proposal will not adversely affect the Scheduled Ancient Monument known as ‘Moel Hiraddug Hill Fort’.”

The matter will likely be debated at a future planning committee meeting at Ruthin’s County Hall HQ.

