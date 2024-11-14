Ombudsman dismisses complaint against council trio for pushing for no confidence vote against cabinet member

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A complaint made against leaders of the opposition county council groups in Powys has been thrown out the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

The Liberal Democrat cabinet member for a greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton made the complaint after a motion of no confidence sought to remove her from her cabinet role.

The motion was put forward last month by Powys Independents joint group leader, Cllr Beverley Baynham, Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies and Plaid Cymru group leader Cllr Elwyn Vaughan.

Council policy

The motion followed increasing concerns by councillors over decisions being made on council policy in departments overseen by Cllr Charlton.

These included a controversial car parking price review and changes to the home to school transport policy.

All three group leader received correspondence last week from the office of ombudsman, Michelle Morris

A spokesperson for the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales said: “We have declined to investigate the matters complained about.”

Cllr Baynham said: “I was disappointed to receive an email informing me of a complaint, in the same email from the ombudsman it also confirmed it was dismissed.”

“It is my duty to question decisions taken by cabinet.

“The main issue for the vote of no confidence was the mess made of the car parking review.”

Behind-the-scenes meeting

Cllr Baynham explained that a behind-the-scenes meeting between the opposition leaders, council leader Liberal Democrat Cllr James Gibson-Watt and deputy council leader Labour’s Cllr Matthew Dorrance had been held to discuss the concerns especially around the car parking review.

Cllr Baynham said: “It was agreed for this to be revisited and as we had a successful meeting it was felt the motion could be disregarded at present.

“It is a sorry situation when a cabinet member feels the need to waste the ombudsman’s time because some of their colleagues don’t agree with their policies and dare to question them.”

Cllr Vaughan said: “It’s sad that a member of cabinet decided to take such a step when it is our democratic duty and expectation to stand up for our communities and challenge those in authority.

“The fact of the matter is that the car parking review undertaken was a disaster; widely opposed and criticised and that fell under her responsibility.

“She should accept that.”

Legal advice

Cllr Davies has also been asked for a comment and said he was taking legal advice before doing so.

Despite the ombudsman not investigating the complaint Cllr Charlton said that she is “pleased.”

Cllr Charlton said: “They (ombudsman) have agreed with me that the press attention had the potential of affecting my reputation and cause embarrassment to me in my community.

“It was clear the motion was not appropriate as the decision was to reject it.

“I am content we can now draw a line under this situation. ”

Earlier this month the Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet announced a partial U-turn on the much criticised car parking review.

They agreed to “reconsider” the findings from the cross-party group tasked with reviewing the county’s car parking arrangements.

In October after receiving legal advice council chairman, Conservative Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson decided not to allow the motion of no confidence to go before a full council meeting for debate.

In September, the opposition leaders also sought to “call in” the draft home to school transport policy for more scrutiny but this move failed as it “did not comply” with the council’s constitution.

