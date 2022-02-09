On your bike: Cyclists in Cardiff to get free repairs to encourage more cycling

Alex Seabrook, local democracy reporter

Cyclists in Cardiff can get free repairs and giveaways at four events being held over the next few weeks to encourage more cycling.

The family friendly events will include entertainment and live music and will be held at different locations over the next four Saturdays.

The Cycle Ready for Spring campaign, run by Cardiff council, is pushing for people to get their old bicycles out of the garage and in working order before the spring.

The events will include maps showing the routes of all the newly-built cycleways across the city, as well as security tagging from South Wales Police.

Councillor Caro Wild, cabinet member for strategic planning and transport, said: “More and more people are cycling in Cardiff, and with spring just around the corner it’s a good time for people to get their old bikes out of the garage.

“During the pandemic the council has been working hard building a series of new segregated cycleways and infrastructure improvements. We want people to come along to get their bikes ready to go and to see just what’s on offer for cyclists across the city nowadays.”

The Cycle Ready for Spring events will be held from 11am to 3pm on February 12 at Grange Gardens in Grangetown, February 19 at Victoria Park in Canton, February 26 at the STAR Hyb in Splott, and March 5 at Cardiff Castle.

‘Dr Bike’

Activities at the events will include free maintenance from Dr Bike, small repairs from Cardiff Cycle Workshop, security marking from South Wales Police, a cycle-powered bubble machine from Pedal Emporium, and live music from Wonderbrass at Grangetown Pavilion and Cardiff Castle, and Capra Mamei at Victoria Park.

Ovo Bikes will also offer 50 free vouchers at each event, which give 30 minutes of free cycling.

Cllr Wild added: “These will be fun events for all the family with lots of entertainment and giveaways, and as well as ensuring your bike is road-worthy and safe, you’ll be able to learn about all the new cycleways, how they work and view maps of all the routes.

“We want to create a real family atmosphere at these events, so that residents can come along and enjoy the activities and the offers. Free goody bags will also be available for those who take part, with branded T-shirts, seat covers, safety tabards and bike lights available.”

