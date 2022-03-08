One bedroom cottage for ‘Holiday Use Only’ goes on sale for £385,000
A one bedroom cottage has gone on sale with an eye-watering price tag of £385,000.
Lloft y Crog, in Brithdir, near the outskirts of Dolgellau, is for “Holiday Use Only” according to the “key features” in its listing on the property website, Rightmove.
This is despite a housing crisis engulfing rural Wales, in which many local people are struggling to get on the housing ladder.
According to the description, the “property is not available for full time residency” and “it provides a business opportunity for any investor”.
It also says that the property has been “assessed by a holiday let company”, which has informed the “vendors” that it could generate “£240 per night”.
Other “key features” listed on the property website include a “Remote Forest Location” and a “Historic Grade II Listed Roman Bridge”.
The property description says: “Lloft y Crog is a detached barn conversion of traditional stone construction under a slated roof, retaining many character features, such as exposed beams and A frames, arrow window, door and window shutters.
“As this property is not available for full time residency, it provides a business opportunity for any investor who is looking to offer a unique holiday experience in the heart of Snowdonia.”
‘Holiday let company’
It adds: “The vendors have had the property assessed by a holiday let company and have been informed that the property would generate in peak season upto (sic) £240 per night and would easily let for beteen (sic) 30-40 weeks of the year.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity to purchase a remarkable barn conversion located in your own, remote part of the forest. Set in approx.1.6 acres within the Snowdonia National Park, this property not only provides privacy and isolation in abundance, but is the perfect setting for off grid living.
“A generator and bore hole provides the electricity and water supply, there is private drainage system and LPG gas bottles serve the cooker and central heating system.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Stop all second homes in wales no more second homes in wales 🏴 and 500 percent taxes on all second homes in wales not next year now start taxing all second homes 500 percent taxes it’s tight for a new wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴
The people in wales must start supporting the Free Wales Party and voting for a new wales 🏴
*Wales
*Wales
That is a nice free advert, you forgot the terrible broadband…
.. and the fire risks !!
This is the reality of 21st-Century Cymru. The Welsh property market needs radical surgery through changes in Welsh law.