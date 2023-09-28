One bus ticket for the whole of north Wales extended

The 1Bws ticket available for bus services across north Wales will now offer a one price weekly ticket as well as daily.

The ticket is a partnership project between the six local authorities and 27 local bus operators.

It offers customers the opportunity to pay one price and travel on nearly 200 routes across north Wales, using tap on tap off technology or with a ticket bought on board.

This month, to celebrate ‘catch the bus month’, Transport for Wales (TfW) and partners have extended the offer so customers can now also pay one price and travel for a week.

A weekly 1Bws ticket costs £28 for adults and £19 for children and concessionary pass holders.

A daily adult ticket costs £6.50, a child’s ticket (or young person with a My Travel Pass) is £4.50 and holders of English and Scottish concessionary bus passes also pay £4.50.

A daily family ticket is available for £14.20.

1Bws ticketing whether daily or weekly, enables customers to travel throughout Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham using multiple bus operators.

Network

Lee Robinson, TfW Director for Mid, North and Rural Wales said: “At TfW we are working hard to improve our public transport network and we’d like to encourage people to leave their car and opt to use more sustainable forms of transport.

“The 1Bws project is a collaboration between TfW, local bus operators and local authorities and provides customers with the opportunity to pay one price and use as many buses as they need to travel throughout north Wales.

“We’re excited that we now offer a weekly as well as daily ticket option, which provides value for money and a great alternative to using the private car.”

