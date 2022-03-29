One ‘Heddlu Cymru’ by 2030 the way forward says police chief

“We can learn the lessons, of course, from those early days in Scotland… creating national structures in the IT world et cetera.”

The Home Office responded that the existing police force structure in Wales meant that “everyone has a direct say on policing in their area through their locally elected and accountable police and crime commissioner”.

“Chief constables and police and crime commissioners collaborate with other forces on a wide range of functions to improve the service they provide to the public,” they said.

Richard Lewis’ comments come after the Senedd debated the idea of devolving policing and justice to Wales earlier this month.

The Welsh Conservatives described the idea as “operational and financial lunacy”.

North Wales Police had “a closer affiliation with north-west England than the rest of Wales” Tory Senedd Member Mark Isherwood said.

Richard Lewis declined to comment on the idea of devolving policing, saying that it was a political decision.