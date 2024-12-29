One in three workers looking for new job in 2025, study suggests

One in three workers plan to find a new job or make a career change in the coming 12 months, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 workers by flexible jobs site Indeed Flex indicated that only half intended to stay in their current role in 2025, with almost a fifth undecided.

Age divide

Nearly half of younger workers – aged 18 to 24 – are planning to switch jobs, compared to one in four 55 to 64-year-olds, said the report.

The number of workers seeking new jobs has increased by 12% since a year ago, according to the study.

Most of those planning to change jobs in 2025 said they wanted better pay.

Changes

Novo Constare, chief executive of Indeed Flex, said: “As we approach the end of the year, many people are reflecting on changes they want to make in 2025 and our research reveals that a third of Britons have already added ‘get a new job’ to their list.

“Although inflation has eased this year, living costs are still on the rise and it’s therefore no surprise that a higher salary is the primary motivator for most job seekers.

“What may scupper people’s plans is the growing uncertainty facing employers. Businesses have been caught off guard by the Government announcing a sharp rise in firms’ National Insurance contributions from next year.

“This hike will drastically increase the cost of new hires and could lead some firms to scale back recruitment and offer fewer or lower pay rises.”

