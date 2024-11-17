One month left to respond to public consultation on proposed new National Park

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is urging people to respond to the public consultation on a proposed new National Park in Wales.

The Welsh public has been asked to view materials and submit questionnaire feedback on an updated draft boundary map.

The map has changed since the initial study area map was shared in 2023, and they say that sharing feedback again this year is crucial.

The Welsh Government has commissioned NRW to gather evidence and assess the case for a new National Park. An initial study area map (referred to as the Area of Search) was identified and shared during a public engagement period in 2023.

Following this, and a period of evidence gathering, NRW is now running a public consultation, giving people a second opportunity to respond to the emerging proposal.

Consultation period

The public consultation period has been running since Monday 7 October and will end on Monday 16 December 2024. A questionnaire is live on the project website and a series of drop-in and public online events have been arranged in and around the area under assessment.

The events are an opportunity to learn more about the project and evidence gathered to date, ask questions of the team and share feedback on the Candidate Area Map. People are encouraged to attend a drop-in event or sign up to an online event, and submit a questionnaire with their feedback.

Ash Pearce, Programme Manager in NRW’s Designated Landscapes Programme team said: “We are currently consulting on an amended Candidate area map for a proposed National Park, along with supporting evidence.

“Following feedback in 2023 and again this year, we are very aware that there are a range of views on the proposal.

“A new National Park could provide an additional mechanism for addressing some of the key challenges of our time, from restoring nature and biodiversity, to strengthening resilience to climate change, and helping eleviate physical and mental health issues through exercise and exposure to nature whilst also helping sustain agricultural viability and sustainable communities.”

Concerns

Pearce continued: “But there are also concerns regarding how it might affect local communities, particularly if the balance between conservation and enhancement versus visitor pressures is not managed effectively.

“National Parks need to be adequately funded and well governed to achieve their potential. Appropriate arrangements in this respect is an underpinning assumption of NRW’s assessment and we will be seeking further clarification on this prior to finalising our recommendations.

“To realise the benefits and avoid unintended consequences, we need to get the potential area for a National park right, and also ensure that we have a full picture of the evidence and views that exist. That’s why we are consulting again on the amended map and new evidence reports.

“I strongly urge everyone who cares about these issues to respond to the consultation which closes on the 16th of December. We will carefully consider all feedback, and this will help inform our next steps.”

Find a list of drop in or online events here.

