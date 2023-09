One month to go before ban on single use plastics is introduced in Wales

From the end of October a number of single use plastic items will be banned from being sold across Wales.

In December last year, Wales made history by becoming the first part of the UK to legislate against a range of single-use plastics, when the Senedd approved legislation banning the sale of unnecessary, disposable products to consumers.

This ban will start to come into effect on Monday, October 30 when the following items will be banned from being sold across the country:

Single-use plastic plates

Single-use plastic cutlery

Single-use plastic drinks stirrers

Cups made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene.

Takeaway food containers made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene

Single-use plastic balloon sticks

Single-use plastic-stemmed Cotton buds

Single-use plastic drinking straws (exemptions for those who need them to eat and drink safely and independently).

The new law is seen as a significant step in reducing the flow of damaging plastic waste into the environment and is being introduced following a consultation with the public and other stakeholders.

The legislation will give local authorities the power to enforce the offence of supplying or offering to supply the commonly littered items – even when they are free.

Wales is currently ranked as the world’s third best domestic recycler and the government says the new law demonstrates how it is continuing to take ambitious steps to tackle the climate and nature emergencies.

Proud

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said, “This is a proud moment for Wales as we make another stride forward in eradicating plastic from our beaches, streets, and landfill.

“If we all take a ‘Team Wales’ approach and look to reuse, recycle and repair more, it’ll help create a greener future for generations to come.

“Single-use plastics are discarded without thought, causing harm to wildlife and our environment.

“These bans build on the actions of communities across Wales who are reducing their reliance on unnecessary single-use plastic.

“We’re asking businesses and organisations to ready themselves for the change by reducing their stock levels, recycling existing stock and consider switching to reusable alternatives – and where this isn’t possible, looking at non-plastic alternatives.”

The second phase of the ban will include plastic single-use carrier bags, polystyrene lids for cups and food containers and products made of oxo-degradable plastic. This will come into force before the end of the current Senedd term.

