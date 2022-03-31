‘One network, one timetable, one ticket’: One Welsh bus network as part of plans to improve public transport

One bus network and a one ticketing system could be introduced for the whole country, under proposals from the Welsh government.

Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters said he would bring forward legislation to change the way bus services are delivered across Wales.

The Deputy Minister said designing a system that is “easy to use, easy to access and well connected” would be his top priority to offer people a “real sustainable transport alternative” to the private car.

“For more than 70 years we have made it easy to travel by car and harder to travel by public transport – that has to change,” he said.

He said that they would now work closely with local government, the bus industry and passengers on a proposed franchising model that aims to eventually deliver “one network, one timetable and one ticket”.

As part of this work, a 12 week public consultation opens today for people across Wales to have their say on how the new system is designed.

‘Decline’

Lee Waters added that a “culture of car dependency” had “locked in deep inequalities and environmental harms”.

“As we look to recover from the pandemic and take action to tackle the climate emergency buses will play a critical role in keeping our communities connected and offering people a sustainable transport alternative to the private car,” he said.

“We’ve seen a gradual decline in the bus industry in Wales over the years and, as a result, we’ve been left with an industry that is broken and in need of much investment.

“But, I am confident that the plans we have announced today will help pave the way to a healthy recovery.

“We’re going to be putting people before profit and providing passengers with a well-planned, easy to understand and connected bus network that makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do.”

Welsh Conservative and Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar MS, said it was “long past time that Labour ministers took the issue of busses seriously”.

“With almost a quarter of people in Wales not having access to a car or van, it is vital that rural communities are able to use viable public transport,” she said.

“Welsh Conservatives are passionate about tackling climate change here in Wales, but we have been disappointed by Labour’s lacklustre approach. Any action taken by the Labour ministers needs to be cost-efficient and effective. So far, Labour’s strategy has been neither.

“I can only hope that Labour’s approach to handling buses is better than their handling of trains.”

